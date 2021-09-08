Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) Shares Gap Down to $5.00

Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.00, but opened at $4.23. Mechel PAO shares last traded at $4.27, with a volume of 14,103 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Mechel PAO by 133.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 284,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 162,753 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Mechel PAO by 1,408.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 303,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 283,069 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Mechel PAO during the second quarter worth approximately $517,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mechel PAO during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mechel PAO by 129.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 192,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 108,386 shares in the last quarter. 2.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mechel PAO is a holding company, which engages in the mining and production of coal and steel, iron core, and nickel products. It operates through the following business segments: Steel, Mining, and Power. The Steel segment sells semi-finished steel products, long products of a wide range of steel grades, carbon and stainless flat steel products, and high value-added metal products.

