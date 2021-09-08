Martin J. Gepsman Sells 1,000 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Stock

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.25, for a total value of $194,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,468 shares in the company, valued at $4,947,159. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Martin J. Gepsman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.00, for a total value of $201,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $193.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,993. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.46. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.89 and a fifty-two week high of $221.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 41.64%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.57%.

CME has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CME Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,883,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,568,221,000 after purchasing an additional 275,279 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 9,680,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,976,960,000 after purchasing an additional 555,111 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in CME Group by 17.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,640,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,852 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in CME Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,145,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,071,000 after purchasing an additional 541,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,049,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,283,310,000 after purchasing an additional 156,419 shares in the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

