Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Bank of Marin

Bank of Marin lowered its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Bank of Marin’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 294.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,392,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,154 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 49,703.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,032,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,858 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,466,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Marriott International by 160.5% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 824,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,169,000 after buying an additional 508,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Marriott International by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,186,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,677,000 after buying an additional 253,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MAR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist upped their target price on Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.07.

Shares of MAR stock traded down $1.54 on Wednesday, reaching $132.51. 27,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,624,285. The stock has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.46 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.87. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.92 and a 1-year high of $159.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 83.60% and a net margin of 3.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

