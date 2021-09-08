Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Given New GBX 215 Price Target at Barclays

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 215 ($2.81) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt began coverage on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 233 ($3.04) price objective for the company. Peel Hunt began coverage on Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 233 ($3.04) price target for the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 173 ($2.26) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 199.88 ($2.61).

Shares of LON MKS traded down GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 185.50 ($2.42). 3,229,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,484,599. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 152.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 154.03. Marks and Spencer Group has a twelve month low of GBX 86.45 ($1.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 189.90 ($2.48).

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

