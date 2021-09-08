Marechale Capital Plc (LON:MAC) Insider Patrick Booth-Clibborn Sells 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

Marechale Capital Plc (LON:MAC) insider Patrick Booth-Clibborn sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04), for a total value of £30,000 ($39,195.19).

MAC opened at GBX 2.40 ($0.03) on Wednesday. Marechale Capital Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 6.80 ($0.09). The company has a market cap of £1.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 11.60, a quick ratio of 11.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29.

Marechale Capital Company Profile

Marechale Capital Plc, a corporate finance company, providing strategic, merger and acquisitions, and advisory services in the United Kingdom and Europe. It also offers capital raising, such as equity financing, mezzanine, and debt financing services. The company also provides advisory services, including strategic review, growth capital, and refinancing and exit advice.

