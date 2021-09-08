Marechale Capital Plc (LON:MAC) Insider Patrick Booth-Clibborn Sells 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

Marechale Capital Plc (LON:MAC) insider Patrick Booth-Clibborn sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04), for a total value of £30,000 ($39,195.19).
MAC opened at GBX 2.40 ($0.03) on Wednesday. Marechale Capital Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 6.80 ($0.09). The company has a market cap of £1.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 11.60, a quick ratio of 11.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29.
Marechale Capital Company Profile
