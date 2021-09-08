Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Sells 400 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 35.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,546,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,112,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,421 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,027,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,184,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,922 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,094,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,735,983,000 after acquiring an additional 714,173 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 396.6% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 691,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,568,000 after acquiring an additional 552,343 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,101,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,037,248,000 after acquiring an additional 533,710 shares during the period. 51.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UPS opened at $195.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $170.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $200.63 and a 200 day moving average of $192.74. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.76 and a 1 year high of $219.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.75.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

