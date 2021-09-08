Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Sells 2,500 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,849,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,032,000 after buying an additional 2,077,342 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its stake in Unilever by 11.1% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 6,668,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,291,000 after purchasing an additional 665,600 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 45.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,712,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,398 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,342,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,450,000 after acquiring an additional 62,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 1.3% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 4,027,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,630,000 after buying an additional 52,667 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

NYSE:UL opened at $55.20 on Wednesday. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $51.98 and a fifty-two week high of $63.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.5031 dividend. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.32%.

UL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.