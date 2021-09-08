Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.300-$1.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $745 million-$770 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $709.65 million.

NASDAQ:MRVI traded down $4.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.93. 6,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,005,229. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion and a PE ratio of 32.82. Maravai LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $23.62 and a 12-month high of $63.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.50.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $217.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.49 million. The firm’s revenue was up 364.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Maravai LifeSciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Maravai LifeSciences has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.78.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Maravai LifeSciences stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,911,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 504,083 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.74% of Maravai LifeSciences worth $79,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 44.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

