Magnetar Financial LLC Sells 8,210 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Magnetar Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,210 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Viavi Solutions by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,217,345 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $81,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,299 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,990,311 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,753,000 after purchasing an additional 10,476 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 20.5% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,967,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,289,000 after purchasing an additional 675,020 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 5.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,782,636 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,387,000 after purchasing an additional 188,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 22.5% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,710,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,262,000 after purchasing an additional 681,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.43.

NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $16.72 on Wednesday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.36 and a 52 week high of $18.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.63 and a 200 day moving average of $16.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.00 and a beta of 0.72.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.07%. As a group, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $42,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 211,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,648,932.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 7,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total transaction of $129,123.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,908.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,361 shares of company stock valued at $636,520. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

