Magnetar Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:PHIC)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:PHIC) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 18,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Population Health Investment in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Population Health Investment in the first quarter valued at $114,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Population Health Investment in the first quarter valued at $151,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Population Health Investment in the second quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Population Health Investment in the first quarter valued at $197,000. Institutional investors own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PHIC opened at $9.81 on Wednesday. Population Health Investment Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $10.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.83.

Population Health Investment Co, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

