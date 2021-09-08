Magnetar Financial LLC Buys New Holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PCH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 166.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,027,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,386,000 after purchasing an additional 641,446 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,669,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,804,000 after purchasing an additional 317,880 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 38.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 845,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,738,000 after acquiring an additional 235,572 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 552.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 240,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,812,000 after acquiring an additional 203,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 2,731.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 196,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,394,000 after acquiring an additional 189,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PCH shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH opened at $53.61 on Wednesday. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a twelve month low of $38.46 and a twelve month high of $65.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.21 and a 200-day moving average of $54.69.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 34.43%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.78%.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

