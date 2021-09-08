Magnetar Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 12,500 Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kairos Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $16,992,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kairos Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $7,181,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kairos Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $6,377,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in shares of Kairos Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $5,850,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Kairos Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $5,836,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KAIR stock opened at $9.72 on Wednesday. Kairos Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.70.

Kairos Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock or share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company intends to focus on the regulated insurance or reinsurance companies, distributors or technology, and insurance service providers that focus on specialty lines of business.

