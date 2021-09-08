Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) & New Frontier Health (NYSE:NFH) Head-To-Head Analysis

New Frontier Health (NYSE:NFH) and Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get New Frontier Health alerts:

99.6% of Magellan Health shares are held by institutional investors. 14.1% of Magellan Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for New Frontier Health and Magellan Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Frontier Health 0 1 0 0 2.00 Magellan Health 0 2 1 0 2.33

New Frontier Health presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.57%. Magellan Health has a consensus target price of $93.33, indicating a potential downside of 1.52%. Given New Frontier Health’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe New Frontier Health is more favorable than Magellan Health.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares New Frontier Health and Magellan Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Frontier Health $346.44 million 4.29 -$73.26 million N/A N/A Magellan Health $4.58 billion 0.54 $382.33 million $0.77 123.08

Magellan Health has higher revenue and earnings than New Frontier Health.

Risk and Volatility

New Frontier Health has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magellan Health has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares New Frontier Health and Magellan Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Frontier Health -17.23% -4.94% -2.92% Magellan Health 6.50% 1.69% 0.93%

Summary

Magellan Health beats New Frontier Health on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Frontier Health

New Frontier Health Corporation provides healthcare services in the People's Republic of China. It operates a network of hospital inpatient departments and integrated outpatient clinics, including satellite feeder clinics. The company's facilities include 24/7 emergency rooms, intensive care units, neonatal intensive care units, operating rooms, clinical laboratories, radiology, and blood banking services. It operates five hospitals and nine clinics in northern China; two hospitals and four clinics in eastern China; and two hospitals and one clinic in southern China. The company is based in Beijing, China.

About Magellan Health

Magellan Health, Inc. engages in the business of healthcare management. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Pharmacy Management and Corporate. The Healthcare segment includes the Behavioral & Specialty Health reporting unit, which provides carve-out management services for behavioral health, employee assistance plans, and other areas of specialty healthcare. The Pharmacy Management segment comprises of services that provide clinical and financial management of pharmaceuticals paid under both the medical and the pharmacy benefit. The Corporate segment covers amounts not allocated to the Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Receive News & Ratings for New Frontier Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Frontier Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.