Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $78.26

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $78.26 and last traded at $78.46, with a volume of 2547 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.69.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDGL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.89.

The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.82.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.58) by ($0.14). Equities analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,049,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,213,000 after purchasing an additional 51,501 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 956,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,836,000 after acquiring an additional 11,678 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 622,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,634,000 after acquiring an additional 36,712 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 69.1% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 592,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,667,000 after acquiring an additional 242,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 409.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,751,000 after acquiring an additional 211,311 shares during the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

