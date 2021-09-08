Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $78.26

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $78.26 and last traded at $78.46, with a volume of 2547 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.69.
Several research firms recently issued reports on MDGL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.89.
The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.82.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,049,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,213,000 after purchasing an additional 51,501 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 956,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,836,000 after acquiring an additional 11,678 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 622,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,634,000 after acquiring an additional 36,712 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 69.1% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 592,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,667,000 after acquiring an additional 242,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 409.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,751,000 after acquiring an additional 211,311 shares during the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL)
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.
