Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Stock Position Reduced by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 673 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $87.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.67 and a 12 month high of $112.08.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $392.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.17 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.80%. Lumentum’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LITE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Lumentum from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on Lumentum in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a report on Thursday, May 13th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Lumentum from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.76.

In other Lumentum news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total transaction of $271,633.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.86, for a total value of $856,526.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,141. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

