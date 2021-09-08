Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Bought by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,713 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,339 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.14% of Lumentum worth $8,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lumentum alerts:

LITE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down from $118.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.76.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $87.37. 3,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,981. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $112.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.25 and a 200 day moving average of $84.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.92.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $392.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.17 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total transaction of $271,633.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.86, for a total value of $856,526.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,141. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.