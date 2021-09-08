LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 3.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 175,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $23,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in LPL Financial by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 147,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,975,000 after acquiring an additional 22,925 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in LPL Financial by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in LPL Financial by 557.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 87,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,482,000 after acquiring an additional 74,453 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in LPL Financial by 1,241.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,365,000 after acquiring an additional 86,994 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in LPL Financial by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,063,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,573,000 after acquiring an additional 303,276 shares during the period. 93.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LPLA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $166.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on LPL Financial from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. reduced their price target on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on LPL Financial from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.85.

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $147.69 on Wednesday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.14 and a 1-year high of $159.74. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 7,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $265,423.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,017 shares of company stock valued at $3,009,655 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

