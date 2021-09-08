Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by Vectors Research Management LLC

Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. Scott Neal Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, OTR Global lowered Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.26.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $1.80 on Wednesday, reaching $203.35. 57,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,201,507. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.72 and a fifty-two week high of $215.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $196.87 and its 200-day moving average is $191.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The company had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

