Low & Bonar (LON:LWB) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $25.58

Shares of Low & Bonar plc (LON:LWB) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 25.58 ($0.33) and traded as high as GBX 32 ($0.42). Low & Bonar shares last traded at GBX 31 ($0.41), with a volume of 168,265 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.23. The firm has a market cap of £106.57 million and a P/E ratio of -3.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 25.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 24.11.

About Low & Bonar (LON:LWB)

Low & Bonar PLC manufactures and supplies technical textiles worldwide. The company supplies a range of technical textile solutions for various applications in the air and water filtration, building, roofing, drainage, and erosion control; and woven and non-woven geotextiles, and construction fibers used in infrastructure projects, including road and rail building, land reclamation, and coastal defense.

