Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 107,539 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,279 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 107,539 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in DexCom in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 82 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 155.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 69 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $551.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.37 billion, a PE ratio of 105.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.77. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $305.63 and a 12 month high of $555.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $485.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $415.96.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.17%. On average, research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DXCM. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $468.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $500.00.

In related news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.92, for a total transaction of $460,646.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.09, for a total transaction of $160,436.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,354 shares of company stock worth $19,540,187 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.