Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Pulmonx worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LUNG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pulmonx by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 916,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,939,000 after purchasing an additional 66,313 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the first quarter valued at about $1,211,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 10.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 9.5% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 352,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,100,000 after acquiring an additional 30,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Street Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the first quarter valued at about $5,245,000. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

In other Pulmonx news, major shareholder Scientific Corp Boston sold 2,500,000 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total transaction of $93,625,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 1,421 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $56,967.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,591,159 shares of company stock worth $97,197,634 in the last ninety days. 12.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ LUNG opened at $42.29 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.41. Pulmonx Co. has a one year low of $35.81 and a one year high of $69.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 13.46 and a current ratio of 14.28. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.23.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 89.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

