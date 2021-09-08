Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,820 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Cars.com worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenvale Capital LLP boosted its holdings in Cars.com by 28.1% in the first quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 5,693,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,550 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cars.com by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,237,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,876,000 after acquiring an additional 412,315 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cars.com by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,313,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,900,000 after acquiring an additional 28,571 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Cars.com by 65.6% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,500,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,405,000 after acquiring an additional 990,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the 1st quarter valued at $14,612,000. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CRO Douglas Neal Miller sold 8,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $100,871.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CARS opened at $12.17 on Wednesday. Cars.com Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.23 and a fifty-two week high of $15.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $839.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.14 and a beta of 2.35.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.33). Cars.com had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $155.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Cars.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Cars.com in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cars.com in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Cars.com in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

