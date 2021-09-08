Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,134 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Provident Financial Services worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Provident Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Provident Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Provident Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $169,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Provident Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Provident Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFS opened at $22.18 on Wednesday. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.76 and a 12-month high of $25.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $112.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.23 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 33.66%. The business’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.19%.

In related news, EVP Vito Giannola sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $221,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 96,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,733.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $65,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PFS. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

