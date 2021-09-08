Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,489 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 22,058 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in PDC Energy by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,210 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 11,750 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,937 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,594 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 17,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,416,000. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $78,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,186,911.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities upped their target price on PDC Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on PDC Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist upped their target price on PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

PDCE opened at $42.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.30 and a beta of 3.42. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $49.92.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $229.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.59 million. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 20.28% and a negative net margin of 12.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 321.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

PDC Energy Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

