Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,965 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KE were worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BEKE. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in KE during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KE in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of KE in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of KE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of KE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors own 31.34% of the company’s stock.

Get KE alerts:

KE stock opened at $22.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.69. The company has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.11. KE Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.35 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. KE had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 3.82%. Research analysts anticipate that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BEKE. HSBC cut KE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.90 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. 86 Research raised KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $19.30 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut KE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut KE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.11.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE).

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.