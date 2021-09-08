Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Has $96,000 Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 40.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Moody’s by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total value of $162,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.35, for a total transaction of $259,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,657.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,266 shares of company stock valued at $2,371,014. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $381.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $71.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $377.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $339.66. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $253.17 and a one year high of $388.81.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 111.33%. As a group, analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 11.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.43%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MCO shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $394.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.64.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

