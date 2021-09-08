Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Boosts Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 3,200.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 275.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

SCHD opened at $76.76 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.07. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $52.94 and a one year high of $78.41.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.