Litecoin Plus (LCP) Market Cap Hits $122,328.06

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded down 24.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. Litecoin Plus has a market cap of $122,328.06 and $338.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be bought for about $0.0444 or 0.00000096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,381.31 or 1.00279426 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00043748 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00008032 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.00 or 0.00067032 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00007842 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001548 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00005910 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Profile

Litecoin Plus (LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars.

