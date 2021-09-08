Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Sets New 1-Year High at $2,560.05

Shares of Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,560.05 ($33.45) and last traded at GBX 2,525 ($32.99), with a volume of 77416 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,435 ($31.81).

Several research firms recently weighed in on LIO. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price objective on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Liontrust Asset Management from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Get Liontrust Asset Management alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,118.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,714.99.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a GBX 36 ($0.47) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from Liontrust Asset Management’s previous dividend of $11.00. This represents a yield of 2.18%. Liontrust Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 0.76%.

In other news, insider John Stephen Ions sold 27,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,109 ($27.55), for a total transaction of £588,031.38 ($768,266.76). Also, insider Vinay Kumar Abrol sold 82,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,769 ($23.11), for a total transaction of £1,453,162.74 ($1,898,566.42).

About Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO)

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Liontrust Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liontrust Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.