Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Sets New 1-Year High at $2,560.05

Shares of Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,560.05 ($33.45) and last traded at GBX 2,525 ($32.99), with a volume of 77416 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,435 ($31.81).
Several research firms recently weighed in on LIO. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price objective on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Liontrust Asset Management from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.
The firm has a market capitalization of £1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,118.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,714.99.
In other news, insider John Stephen Ions sold 27,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,109 ($27.55), for a total transaction of £588,031.38 ($768,266.76). Also, insider Vinay Kumar Abrol sold 82,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,769 ($23.11), for a total transaction of £1,453,162.74 ($1,898,566.42).
About Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO)
Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.
