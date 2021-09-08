LinkEye Price Tops $0.0084 (LET)

LinkEye (CURRENCY:LET) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. In the last week, LinkEye has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. One LinkEye coin can now be bought for about $0.0084 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LinkEye has a market cap of $7.19 million and approximately $689,281.00 worth of LinkEye was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00060753 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.74 or 0.00129798 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.98 or 0.00184637 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,331.43 or 0.07238242 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,019.21 or 0.99986693 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $335.88 or 0.00729770 BTC.

LinkEye Coin Profile

LinkEye launched on September 7th, 2017. LinkEye’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 859,999,000 coins. LinkEye’s official website is www.linkeye.com . LinkEye’s official Twitter account is @LinkEyeProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LinkEye is https://reddit.com/r/ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LinkEye (LET) is a blockchain solution with an Achain-based token system that has been built and optimized specifically for the credit industry. This purpose-built system aims to facilitate a global credit alliance, as well as the development of an open and global credit-based society on both a technological and financial level. Utilizating blockchain technology and a credit economy model enables Linkeye to create a shared list of untrusted profiles within the credit alliance by connecting isolated islands of credit data. The LinkEye Token (LET) is a contract token issued on Achain to ensure efficiency on the Linkeye platform. LET token will be used as a user's credentials for querying data on the LinkEye platform. “

LinkEye Coin Trading

