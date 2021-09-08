LikeCoin Market Cap Achieves $27.40 Million (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 8th. Over the last week, LikeCoin has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. LikeCoin has a total market cap of $27.40 million and approximately $40,861.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LikeCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0260 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00058733 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002882 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.31 or 0.00160843 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00014328 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00044130 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $330.23 or 0.00714756 BTC.

LikeCoin Profile

LikeCoin (LIKE) is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,054,203,584 coins and its circulating supply is 1,052,874,780 coins. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LikeCoin is like.co . LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

