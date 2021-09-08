LHT (LHT) Price Hits $0.0042

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. During the last week, LHT has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One LHT coin can now be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LHT has a total market cap of $211,503.63 and $23.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00005734 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003430 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00007838 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000029 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000193 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About LHT

LHT (CRYPTO:LHT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

Buying and Selling LHT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

