LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $745.24 Million

Equities analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) will announce sales of $745.24 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for LGI Homes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $634.20 million to $804.91 million. LGI Homes posted sales of $534.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 39.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that LGI Homes will report full year sales of $3.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.16 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow LGI Homes.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $791.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.64 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 35.38%. LGI Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.50.

LGI Homes stock traded down $3.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $159.39. 143,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,861. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 10.47. LGI Homes has a 52-week low of $95.54 and a 52-week high of $188.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $160.47 and its 200 day moving average is $157.26.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in LGI Homes by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,403,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,849,000 after acquiring an additional 298,680 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in LGI Homes by 9,032.5% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 208,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,190,000 after acquiring an additional 206,484 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in LGI Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,394,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in LGI Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in LGI Homes by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LGI Homes (LGIH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.