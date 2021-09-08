Level Four Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.6% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 12,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.70.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,250,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $892,420.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,125,117.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 23,217 shares of company stock worth $1,759,564 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NEE stock opened at $85.03 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.79 and a 1-year high of $87.69. The firm has a market cap of $166.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.96 and its 200-day moving average is $76.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

