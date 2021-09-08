Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 653 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,353 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 13.5% in the second quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,805 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $9,365,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 12.1% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,674 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,290 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $4,283,000. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.15.

In related news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $115.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.74 and its 200-day moving average is $113.48. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $81.75 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The firm has a market cap of $136.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.