Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 272 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 61,179,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,579,894,000 after purchasing an additional 951,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,187,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,310 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,169,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,866,000 after buying an additional 3,961,067 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,324,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,298,000 after buying an additional 318,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,593,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,930,000 after buying an additional 1,267,669 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA opened at $78.19 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.94.

