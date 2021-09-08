Level Four Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit X LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

REGN stock opened at $668.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $613.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $536.09. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $441.00 and a 12-month high of $686.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $71.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.15.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.43% and a net margin of 50.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total value of $52,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,422,643.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director George L. Sing sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.00, for a total value of $100,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,136,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 365,009 shares of company stock valued at $224,872,342 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $641.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $576.00 to $606.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $636.00 to $727.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $625.00 to $669.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.75.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.