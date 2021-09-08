Level Four Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,000.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit X LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.
REGN stock opened at $668.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $613.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $536.09. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $441.00 and a 12-month high of $686.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $71.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.15.
In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total value of $52,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,422,643.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director George L. Sing sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.00, for a total value of $100,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,136,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 365,009 shares of company stock valued at $224,872,342 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $641.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $576.00 to $606.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $636.00 to $727.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $625.00 to $669.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.75.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.
