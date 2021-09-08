Level Four Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MUB. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 127.7% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter.

MUB stock opened at $116.63 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $114.91 and a twelve month high of $118.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.83.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

