Level Four Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000.

Shares of BATS CSM opened at $104.88 on Wednesday. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a fifty-two week low of $57.15 and a fifty-two week high of $71.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.90.

