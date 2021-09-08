LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LC shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of LendingClub from $25.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of LendingClub from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of LendingClub from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Maxim Group raised shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In related news, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $30,005.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,234.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael P. Zeisser bought 1,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $60,047.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,557 shares of company stock valued at $236,440 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in LendingClub by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,125 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in LendingClub by 22.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 317,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,762,000 after buying an additional 58,008 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in LendingClub by 642.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,117,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,252,000 after buying an additional 966,520 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in LendingClub by 40.0% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 20,156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 5,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in LendingClub during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LC traded down $1.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.44. 2,551,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,448,634. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. LendingClub has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $33.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.85 and a beta of 1.88.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.50. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 21.42% and a negative return on equity of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $204.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.43 million. Analysts forecast that LendingClub will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

