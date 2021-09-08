LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Director Acquires $60,047.00 in Stock

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Director Michael P. Zeisser acquired 1,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,047.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

LendingClub stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.16. 1,773,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,448,183. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -30.06 and a beta of 1.88. LendingClub Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $33.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $204.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.43 million. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 21.42% and a negative return on equity of 11.22%. On average, analysts expect that LendingClub Co. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LC has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised LendingClub from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush raised their price objective on LendingClub from $25.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in LendingClub by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,125 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of LendingClub by 22.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 317,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,762,000 after buying an additional 58,008 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of LendingClub by 642.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,117,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,252,000 after buying an additional 966,520 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in LendingClub by 40.0% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 20,156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 5,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in LendingClub during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

