Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.75.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LMND shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lemonade in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Lemonade from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Lemonade from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Lemonade from $101.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Get Lemonade alerts:

Shares of Lemonade stock traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $76.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 875,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,576,915. Lemonade has a 52 week low of $44.90 and a 52 week high of $188.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.63 and a beta of 1.95.

In other Lemonade news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total value of $39,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lemonade during the third quarter worth $54,772,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade during the 1st quarter worth about $2,058,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lemonade during the 1st quarter valued at about $348,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Lemonade by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.32% of the company’s stock.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.