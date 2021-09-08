LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. LeMaitre Vascular reported earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will report full year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for LeMaitre Vascular.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 19.12%.

LMAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital upped their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LeMaitre Vascular has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

LeMaitre Vascular stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,677. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12-month low of $30.03 and a 12-month high of $64.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.53 and its 200-day moving average is $53.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

In related news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $50,816.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,944.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 3,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $181,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMAT. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,116 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 1st quarter worth $177,000. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

