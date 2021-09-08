Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Receives $21.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

LGGNY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Legal & General Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Legal & General Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of LGGNY opened at $19.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 6.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.29. Legal & General Group has a 1 year low of $11.19 and a 1 year high of $20.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $1.2553 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.42%. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.25%.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc engages in the provision of risk, savings and investment management products and services. It operates through the following segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR); Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM); Legal & General Capital (LGC); and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

