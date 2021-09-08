LBRY Credits (LBC) Price Hits $0.0364 on Exchanges

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. During the last seven days, LBRY Credits has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. One LBRY Credits coin can currently be bought for $0.0364 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges. LBRY Credits has a market capitalization of $18.96 million and approximately $684,170.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00058579 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.87 or 0.00130802 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.09 or 0.00191438 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,351.11 or 0.07200584 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,447.12 or 0.99801535 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $334.71 or 0.00719198 BTC.

LBRY Credits’ genesis date was July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 705,211,760 coins and its circulating supply is 521,054,807 coins. LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LBRY Credits’ official website is lbry.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LBRY Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LBRY Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

