Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Acquired by Affinity Wealth Management LLC

Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Lattice Semiconductor makes up 1.0% of Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $5,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 311,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,006,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $1,933,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $6,857,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $2,622,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 17.4% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,174,000 after acquiring an additional 26,959 shares during the period. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.56. The stock had a trading volume of 13,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,730. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 132.65, a P/E/G ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.98. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $64.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 15.33%. As a group, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on LSCC shares. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.43.

In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 2,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total value of $176,435.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 524,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,927,043.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 18,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.57, for a total value of $1,092,258.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,808,338.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 210,307 shares of company stock worth $12,048,058. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

