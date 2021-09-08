Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Spears Abacus Advisors LLC

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 23.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 971 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth about $499,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 30.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 369 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 7.7% during the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 5,651 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 14.2% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 32.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 742 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LH. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $273.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.52.

LH stock opened at $303.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $171.18 and a twelve month high of $309.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 17.57%. Research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.