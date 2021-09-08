KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY) Trading 6.6% Higher

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY)’s share price shot up 6.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $81.83 and last traded at $81.30. 74 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.44.

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KUKAY)

KUKA AG engages in the provision of intelligent automation solutions. It operates through the following segments: KUKA Robotics, KUKA Systems, Swisslog and KUKA AG & Other Companies. The KUKA Robotics segment offers the automotive sector and general industry as well as those supported by comprehensive customer services such as industrial robots, from small models and heavy-duty robots.

