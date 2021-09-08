Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.30-1.44 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $585-615 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $519.65 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Korn Ferry from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist Securities raised their target price on Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Korn Ferry from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Korn Ferry currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.20.

Shares of NYSE:KFY traded up $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.11. 10,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,365. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $27.93 and a 52 week high of $74.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.35.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.23. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $557.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Korn Ferry’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This is a positive change from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.12%.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $1,090,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,574,380.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 7,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $519,067.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,172,077.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,370 shares of company stock worth $4,819,610. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Korn Ferry stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 68.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,380 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.47% of Korn Ferry worth $19,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

