Klimatas (KTS) Trading 1.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. One Klimatas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Klimatas has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. Klimatas has a total market capitalization of $7,731.18 and $146.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000135 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas Profile

KTS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Klimatas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

